KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 784 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 392,361 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This trade represents a 94.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $75.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. Evergy Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.61.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

