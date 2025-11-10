KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $165.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.21.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
