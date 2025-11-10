PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

PFG Advisors raised its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in CRH were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,608,567,000 after buying an additional 24,591,538 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CRH by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,416 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in CRH by 58,695.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,830,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,179 shares during the period. Finally, Eleva Capital SAS acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth about $250,562,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on CRH in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $121.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

