Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 273 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 47.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 target price (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $391.44 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.77 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $452.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.70. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.