Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 678,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,472,000 after purchasing an additional 299,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,941,000 after buying an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. Prime Buchholz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,534,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 508,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 94,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 440,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,136,000 after acquiring an additional 81,557 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV opened at $118.96 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $112.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.47.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

