Rathbones Group PLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF $EPP

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of EPP stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

