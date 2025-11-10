Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Increases Holdings in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. $SPNS

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT owned about 0.13% of Sapiens International worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 73.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 2,216.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 262.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Stock Up 0.1%

Sapiens International stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.89. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

View Our Latest Report on SPNS

About Sapiens International

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.