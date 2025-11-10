Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Raises Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STVN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

STVN opened at €24.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €17.49 and a 12-month high of €28.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

About Stevanato Group

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.