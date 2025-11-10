Informatica Inc. $INFA Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lowered its stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,640 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Informatica were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Informatica by 59.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Informatica by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Informatica by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 23,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Informatica by 420.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 86,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald Held sold 70,212 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $1,750,385.16. Following the sale, the director owned 198,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,205.85. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francis R. Santiago sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $416,056.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 43,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,627.78. This represents a 27.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,082 shares of company stock valued at $10,034,169. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of INFA opened at $24.85 on Monday. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,242.87, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.21 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFA. Guggenheim lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Informatica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.67.

Informatica Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

