Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 449 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 132.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 7,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Landstar System by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Landstar System by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.7%

Landstar System stock opened at $130.13 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $196.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.64 and its 200 day moving average is $133.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 2.87%.Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Landstar System from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

