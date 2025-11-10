King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Vontier Corporation $VNT

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of Vontier worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Vontier by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 10.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 0.6% in the first quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Vontier stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Vontier Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.66%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

