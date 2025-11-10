King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,501 Shares of Brookfield Corporation $BN

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield from $49.33 to $54.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

NYSE BN opened at $45.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. Brookfield Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

