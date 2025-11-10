King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 511.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,790 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Mattel worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mattel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,513,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 394.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,227 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 79.7% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 479.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 65,499 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Price Performance

MAT opened at $18.73 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Mattel had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cfra Research downgraded Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

