King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. $KRUS

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.59% of Kura Sushi USA worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 256,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 9.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 401,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4,345.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $2,118,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 11.3%

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $586.85 million, a P/E ratio of -303.38 and a beta of 1.75. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Kura Sushi USA had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.67%.The company had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Sushi USA

