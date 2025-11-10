King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $9.66 Million Stake in OneStream, Inc. $OS

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of OneStream worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of OneStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OneStream by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of OneStream by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of OneStream in the second quarter worth $237,000.

In related news, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 997,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,800,494.70. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $170,185.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,336.49. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 138,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OS stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. OneStream, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $35.39.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. OneStream had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. OneStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of OneStream from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on OneStream from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on OneStream from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

