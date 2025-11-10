King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 149,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,240,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Ralliant at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.
Ralliant Stock Down 0.4%
RAL stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. Ralliant Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 69.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23.
Ralliant Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Melius Research raised Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralliant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.
Ralliant Company Profile
Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.
