King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 149,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,240,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Ralliant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Ralliant alerts:

Ralliant Stock Down 0.4%

RAL stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. Ralliant Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 69.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Melius Research raised Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralliant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ralliant

Ralliant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralliant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralliant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.