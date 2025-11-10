Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 742 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 10,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 37.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 205,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.2%

Travelers Companies stock opened at $279.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.23 and a twelve month high of $287.95.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,106,815.74. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 50,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,170 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.