Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Verisk Analytics worth $86,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $214.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.99 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.03 per share, with a total value of $108,515.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,872.86. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hendrick purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $216.14 per share, for a total transaction of $108,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,131.04. The trade was a 24.56% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,450 shares of company stock worth $574,463 and have sold 8,520 shares worth $2,255,396. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

