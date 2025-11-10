Staika (STIK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31.58 Million

Staika (STIK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. During the last week, Staika has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Staika has a total market capitalization of $31.58 million and $173.40 thousand worth of Staika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staika token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Staika Token Profile

Staika’s genesis date was July 7th, 2022. Staika’s total supply is 249,999,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,822,733 tokens. Staika’s official message board is medium.com/staika. Staika’s official Twitter account is @staika_official. Staika’s official website is staika.io.

Staika Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staika (STIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Staika has a current supply of 249,999,875.05437939 with 131,140,275.05437939 in circulation. The last known price of Staika is 0.80015328 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $180,055.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staika.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staika should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staika using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

