Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Increases Holdings in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after acquiring an additional 430,039 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 487,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,639,000 after purchasing an additional 343,991 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,536,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,191,000 after purchasing an additional 101,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 24.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 460,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after buying an additional 89,057 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Repligen from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Stephens raised shares of Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Repligen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $142.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.30. Repligen Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.96 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7,144.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.23 million. Repligen had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

