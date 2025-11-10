Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Acquires 3,657 Shares of Vericel Corporation $VCEL

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT owned about 0.11% of Vericel worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 19.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,463,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,826,000 after purchasing an additional 401,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,273,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,345 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,949,000 after buying an additional 419,183 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,742,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,136,000 after buying an additional 265,606 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 12.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after acquiring an additional 158,470 shares during the period.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. Vericel Corporation has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $63.00.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Vericel has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

