Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Increases Stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. $SAMG

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL owned approximately 0.14% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 26,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $13.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $171.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

