Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Humana Inc. $HUM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Humana worth $56,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 52.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial set a $300.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Humana from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.22.

Humana Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:HUM opened at $251.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $315.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

