Future Fund LLC Has $740,000 Position in BlackRock $BLK

Future Fund LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,163,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.0% during the second quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 140,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,020,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.2% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,394.00 to $1,456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,320.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,303.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $1,081.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,130.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,070.51. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

