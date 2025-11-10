Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 193,606 Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 193,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth $823,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $26,007,608.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 503,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,533.12. The trade was a 61.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 64,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $2,076,045.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 449,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,413,182.14. The trade was a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 913,633 shares of company stock worth $29,143,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete Research started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coupang in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

