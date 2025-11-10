Rathbones Group PLC Has $13.31 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 35.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,415,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,897,000 after acquiring an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AbbVie by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,322,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,485,000 after purchasing an additional 98,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $218.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.AbbVie’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 524.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

