Midwest Trust Co Buys New Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000. Midwest Trust Co owned 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,285,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,980,000 after acquiring an additional 208,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,750,000 after purchasing an additional 516,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,950,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,555,000 after purchasing an additional 144,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,830,000 after purchasing an additional 74,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,100,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,689,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $167.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.31, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $222.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.67.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $178.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.