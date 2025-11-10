Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 11,794 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $281,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,514 shares in the company, valued at $22,850,752.80. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total transaction of $1,555,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,685,535.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock worth $179,726,429 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $120.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.89 and its 200-day moving average is $128.87. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

