Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 11.9% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.43% of Booking worth $799,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 22.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,121.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.2%

Booking stock opened at $4,899.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,096.23 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,324.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,398.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

