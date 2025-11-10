iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $674.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07. The firm has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

