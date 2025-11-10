Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.39 and its 200 day moving average is $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.