Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 3rd

Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a 5.0% increase from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Home BancShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Home BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home BancShares to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Home BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $27.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.81. Home BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Home BancShares

Home BancShares ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Home BancShares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $277.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home BancShares will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,302,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,334,095.52. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 505.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Home BancShares by 11.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 15.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home BancShares by 19.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

