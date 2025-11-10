ProShare Advisors LLC Has $184.51 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,723,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,191 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $184,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $68.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.88%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

