Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 96.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 44.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $602.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 148.77, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $719.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $737.16. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $469.24 and a 52-week high of $885.91.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total transaction of $3,569,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,592 shares in the company, valued at $66,813,456.96. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total value of $11,879,712.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 49,932 shares of company stock valued at $36,802,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.