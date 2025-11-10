Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th.

Aercap has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aercap to earn $11.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Aercap Trading Up 0.5%

AER opened at $132.91 on Monday. Aercap has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average is $116.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aercap

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aercap will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Aercap in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Aercap during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aercap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aercap by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

