ProShare Advisors LLC Has $207.50 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $207,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.89.

Analog Devices stock opened at $228.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average of $232.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,821,269.91. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,891. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

