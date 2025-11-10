Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $121.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $122.85. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $587,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,732.96. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

