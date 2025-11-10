Profund Advisors LLC Buys 3,887 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,212 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450,691 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,361,677,000 after acquiring an additional 375,619 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $923,925,000 after buying an additional 1,422,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $520,651,000 after buying an additional 3,677,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,458,318 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $494,061,000 after buying an additional 579,175 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,029,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.20 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 36,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,843.40. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.