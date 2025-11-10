Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares in the company, valued at $69,249,158.28. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $102.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

