Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42,968 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $246,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after buying an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after buying an additional 823,020 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $102.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $818.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,044,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $166,563.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 644,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,249,158.28. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.