Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,993,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,606,198,000 after purchasing an additional 580,583 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,114,000 after acquiring an additional 573,696 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,175,000 after purchasing an additional 616,071 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,894,000 after purchasing an additional 523,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,506,000 after purchasing an additional 124,432 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Atlassian from $296.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,788.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 283,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,131,189.30. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $1,246,788.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 283,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,131,189.30. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,497 shares of company stock worth $742,375 and sold 536,278 shares worth $88,136,466. Insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $157.83 on Monday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $144.32 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of -222.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

