Comparing Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) and Its Competitors

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Willis Lease Finance to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.8% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Willis Lease Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Willis Lease Finance pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 20.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance 18.77% 21.75% 3.61% Willis Lease Finance Competitors 10.91% 4.90% 2.78%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Willis Lease Finance has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Lease Finance’s rivals have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance $689.42 million $108.61 million 7.21 Willis Lease Finance Competitors $3.78 billion $360.72 million 4.84

Willis Lease Finance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Willis Lease Finance. Willis Lease Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Willis Lease Finance and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Lease Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Willis Lease Finance Competitors 132 578 1004 66 2.56

As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies have a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Willis Lease Finance’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Lease Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Willis Lease Finance rivals beat Willis Lease Finance on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses. The Spare Parts Sales segment purchases and resells after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules, and portable aircraft components. The company also focuses on engine management and consulting business. It serves commercial aircraft operators, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations. As of December 31, 2023, it had a total lease portfolio of 337 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel, and other leased parts and equipment, and with 74 lessees in 42 countries; and managed a total lease portfolio of 198 engines, aircraft, and related equipment for other parties. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

