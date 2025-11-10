Davis R M Inc. Has $17.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $330.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.59. The stock has a market cap of $550.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.