Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.95 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.