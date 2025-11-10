Anyswap 1-Day Volume Tops $2.92 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded flat against the dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $32.82 million and $2.92 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.76089068 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

