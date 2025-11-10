Fountainhead AM LLC Buys 776 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Afbi LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after buying an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $616.89 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $634.13. The firm has a market cap of $767.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $611.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

