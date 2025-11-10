Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) Trading Up 10.3% This Week

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Polyhedra Network has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Polyhedra Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Polyhedra Network has a market capitalization of $27.00 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Polyhedra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polyhedra Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,035.20 or 0.99766075 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Polyhedra Network

Polyhedra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,027,778 tokens. Polyhedra Network’s official message board is polyhedra.medium.com. The official website for Polyhedra Network is polyhedra.network. Polyhedra Network’s official Twitter account is @polyhedrazk.

Buying and Selling Polyhedra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polyhedra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,260,868.81135985 in circulation. The last known price of Polyhedra Network is 0.07100562 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $3,996,207.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polyhedra.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyhedra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyhedra Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyhedra Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polyhedra Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyhedra Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.