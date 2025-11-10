Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (PTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile
