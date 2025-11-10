Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (PTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89.

Get Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.