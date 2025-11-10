Reviewing Banzai International (BNZI) and The Competition

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Banzai International to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Banzai International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banzai International -307.55% N/A -77.59% Banzai International Competitors -80.06% -32.45% -15.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Banzai International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banzai International 1 0 1 0 2.00 Banzai International Competitors 431 1098 982 21 2.23

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Banzai International currently has a consensus price target of $260.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14,672.73%. As a group, “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 52.62%. Given Banzai International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banzai International is more favorable than its rivals.

96.8% of Banzai International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Banzai International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banzai International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banzai International $9.02 million -$31.51 million -0.18 Banzai International Competitors $2.09 billion $125.38 million -3.15

Banzai International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International. Banzai International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Banzai International has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banzai International’s rivals have a beta of 1.47, meaning that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banzai International rivals beat Banzai International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

