ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 29,321 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $189,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,704,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

Nucor Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NUE stock opened at $144.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.78. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $1,367,873.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,436.08. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,458,134. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 34,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,189 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

